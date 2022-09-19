Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 143 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $282.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,145. The firm has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.