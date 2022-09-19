Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.1% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

