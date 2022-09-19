Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.71. 37,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.75 and its 200-day moving average is $242.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $146.40 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

