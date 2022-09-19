Head to Head Comparison: Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) vs. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Marketing Alliance and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 64.06%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterdrop has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $23.69 million 0.79 $2.62 million $0.24 9.63 Waterdrop $503.08 million 10.03 -$247.01 million ($0.10) -12.80

Marketing Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 7.95% N/A N/A Waterdrop -8.93% -5.93% -4.60%

Summary

Marketing Alliance beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Alliance

(Get Rating)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Waterdrop

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

