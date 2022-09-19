Haywood Securities Trims Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Target Price to C$15.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Performance
CVE:BRAG traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.
About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)
