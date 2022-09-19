Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance

Hardwoods Distribution stock remained flat at $21.22 during midday trading on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Hardwoods Distribution Cuts Dividend

About Hardwoods Distribution

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

