Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.2 days.
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.
Hardwoods Distribution stock remained flat at $21.22 during midday trading on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
