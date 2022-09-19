H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) vs. PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Head to Head Review

PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -1,092.57% H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PreveCeutical Medical and H. Lundbeck A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 0 2 3 0 2.60

Volatility and Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus price target of $71.25, suggesting a potential upside of 223.86%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than PreveCeutical Medical.

PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and H. Lundbeck A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$1.38 million N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats PreveCeutical Medical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc., a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program for targeting cancer progression; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company also develops a range of medicinal cannabis-based products. PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

