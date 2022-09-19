H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

HLUYY stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

