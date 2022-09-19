Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.82

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.82 and last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 6979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $82,783.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,784.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $82,783.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,784.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $464,613 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $21,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

