Guidewire Software (GWRE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE):

9/12/2022 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $100.00.

8/30/2022 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $114.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Guidewire Software had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/26/2022 – Guidewire Software is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.20. 1,150,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,819. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $85,269.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,821.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $464,613. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

