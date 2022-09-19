Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 649,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

GOF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.46. 717,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $804,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $330,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

