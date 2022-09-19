Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 52,902 shares.The stock last traded at $144.79 and had previously closed at $143.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average of $144.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
