Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 52,902 shares.The stock last traded at $144.79 and had previously closed at $143.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average of $144.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

