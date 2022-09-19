Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $324.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.05. Groupon has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 171,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,477,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 952,415 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 409,863 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Groupon by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Groupon by 1,380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,726 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.