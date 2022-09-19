Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 194,500 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 22,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $205,744.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,709,623.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

NASDAQ GLSI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

