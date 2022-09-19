Grassi Investment Management Purchases 750 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 208,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

