Grassi Investment Management Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.43. 60,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238,253. The company has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.56 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average is $179.79.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

