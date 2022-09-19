Grassi Investment Management Has $394,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,300,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $307.60. 113,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.51 and a 200-day moving average of $326.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

