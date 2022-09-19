Grassi Investment Management Has $26.23 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 3.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,602. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

