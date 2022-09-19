Grassi Investment Management Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

