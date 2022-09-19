GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.8% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $391,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 49.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $73.55. 151,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,907. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

