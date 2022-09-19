GPM Growth Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 8.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. 14,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,001. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

