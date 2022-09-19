GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse makes up about 1.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $46,866,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after buying an additional 211,613 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $13,123,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.42. 13,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,994. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.