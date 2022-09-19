Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Shares Down 19%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 19% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 134,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 30,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Gowest Gold Trading Down 19.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$20.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

