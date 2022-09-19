Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Stock Down 3.8 %
GMER traded down 0.00 on Monday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 280,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.04. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.40.
Good Gaming Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Gaming (GMER)
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.