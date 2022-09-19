Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Stock Down 3.8 %

GMER traded down 0.00 on Monday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 280,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.04. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.40.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies, a marketplace that provides players with advanced sorting, searching, and in-game access.

