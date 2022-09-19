Gondola Finance (GDL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,394.00

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Gondola Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Gondola Finance has a market capitalization of $10,585.12 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gondola Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,525.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010428 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062622 BTC.

Gondola Finance Coin Profile

Gondola Finance is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gondola Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

