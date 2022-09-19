Golden Doge One Day Volume Reaches $33,035.00 (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Golden Doge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. Golden Doge has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $33,035.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Doge Profile

Golden Doge’s launch date was July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Doge is goldendoge.finance.

Golden Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

