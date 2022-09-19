Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Up 11.5% in August

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,500 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 721,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Resource by 16.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 692,245 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 62.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $252,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Gold Resource by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 83,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,164. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

