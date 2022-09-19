Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDRZF opened at $1.00 on Monday. Gold Reserve has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

