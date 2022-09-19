Globe Derivative Exchange Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (GDT)

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Globe Derivative Exchange has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and $186,755.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Globe Derivative Exchange Profile

Globe Derivative Exchange’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official website is globedx.com/en. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Globe Derivative Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Globe is a crypto derivatives exchange where institutions and consumers transact digital currencies like bitcoin via perpetual futures contracts. The native utility token of Globe Exchange is Globe Derivative Token (GDT).Telegram”

