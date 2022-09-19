Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after acquiring an additional 689,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 388,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1,655.9% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 372,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 350,972 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 451,799 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

