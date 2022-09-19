Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $52.93.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,642,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

