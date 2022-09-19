Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $52.93.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF
