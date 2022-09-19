Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 56,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 665,494 shares.The stock last traded at $30.22 and had previously closed at $29.89.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

