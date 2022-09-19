Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $50.19. 1,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,475. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35.

