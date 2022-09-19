Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $11,664,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $3,525,405 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $347.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.20 and its 200-day moving average is $327.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

