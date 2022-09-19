Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,142 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. WEC Energy Group comprises about 2.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,432. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

