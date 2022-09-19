Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 952 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.48. 4,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,361. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

