Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,100,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

