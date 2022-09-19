Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 286,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $258.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.