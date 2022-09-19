Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,300 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. 39,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

