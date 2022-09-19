Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP remained flat at $39.47 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,699. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

