Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 5,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,647. The stock has a market cap of $821.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Global Blue Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Blue Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.