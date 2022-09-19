Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

