Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,489. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.