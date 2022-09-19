Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,975,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,339 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

