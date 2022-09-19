Ghost (GHOST) Price Tops $0.12

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $252.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059181 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005352 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00062424 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,521,590 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.