Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance

Gestamp Automoción stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Gestamp Automoción has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.