Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 18,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 569,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,553 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Geron by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GERN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Geron stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 6,980,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,729. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

