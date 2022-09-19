GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GANGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 661,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 460,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GAN Price Performance

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.63. 630,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. GAN has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

GAN (NASDAQ:GANGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAN

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GAN by 105.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 59.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

GAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Stories

