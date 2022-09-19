GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 661,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 460,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GAN Price Performance

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.63. 630,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. GAN has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAN

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GAN by 105.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 59.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Stories

