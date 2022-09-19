Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Galapagos by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $48.11 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

