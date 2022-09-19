Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 291,196 shares.The stock last traded at $47.51 and had previously closed at $48.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,691 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Galapagos by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.